2 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Leadership Office of National Congress Approves Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih As Prime Minister

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress, chaired by the President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, approved early Thursday morning the nomination of the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, for the position of the Prime Minister in the National Accord Government, which is proposed to be announced in the coming days.

Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih will maintain also his position as the First Vice - President of the Republic.

The Presidency of the Republic will hold on Thursday noon a press conference at the Republican Palace through which Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih will be officially declared as the Prime Minister, in implementation of one of the national dialogue recommendations.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Office of the National Congress has appreciated the agreement of the political forces on the rates of participation in the coming National Accord Government.

The Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, said that the Prime Minister will commence immediately after completing his appointment procedure consultations with the political forces for formation of the new government.

He described as important the current stage in implementing the national dialogue outcome.

