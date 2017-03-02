The 68 villagers who had taken Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko to court over a boundary dispute hastily withdrew their case this week after it fell through for lack of merit.

Led by Vusa Ncube, the villagers had filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking to block Mphoko from extending his farm's boundary into what they had claimed to be their land.

The Vice President's Mzohluzo Farm shares a boundary with the villagers in Tshayile area in Bubi district, Matabeleland North.

Mphoko and the Minister of Lands and Rural Resettlement Douglas Mombeshora had been cited as first and second respondents.

Mombeshora was represented by the Civil Division in the Attorney-General's Office.

Nikiwe Tshabalala-Ncube of Webb, Low and Barry Legal Practitioners who represented the villagers confirmed this week that the matter had been withdrawn.

"We both agreed to withdraw the matter due to some technicalities involved in the case," she said.

"The judge then directed us together with the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement and officials from the Surveyor General's Office to go to the ground and physically check whether the disputed portion of the farm incorporates my clients' land since VP Mphoko was allocated an extra 300 hectares of land and he has an offer letter," she said.