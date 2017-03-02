South Africa: Hatherly and Redecker Best for SA At Paarl XCO Series

South Africa welcomed a host of local and international riders to the first 2017 LOAD National MTB XCO Series event at Rhebokskloof Wine Estate in Paarl at the weekend.

The Boland winds gave riders more than they had bargained for compared to an already challenging cross-country race. Both Elite Men and Women's titles went to international racing heroes Samuel Gaze and Kathrin Stirnermann respectively.

Blustering winds swept through the race village in the earlier part of the morning, which subsided somewhat by the time the racing began in a hot and dusty Paarl.

The field was by far the biggest entry at a National Cross-country Cup race in the past 12-13 years - not only the biggest in terms of numbers, but also the strongest field compared to any previous race with 34 of the international entries hailing from 14 countries. There were 288 riders who lined up to start in their various categories, with an impressive showing in the Youth and Junior Men categories as well, with no less than 40 riders in each category alone!

Current U23 world champion and U23 New Zealand national champion, Gaze, took the honours in the Elite Men's race. He completed the seven laps in a time of 1hr 29min 40sec with Swiss riders Mathias Flückiger and Nicola Rohrbach finishing in second and third places in 1.30.33 and 1.30.34 respectively. The first South African rider home was Rio Olympian Alan Hatherly, who crossed the line in fifth place in 1.31.53.

Gaze said: 'The weather was actually pretty tame considering the heat we had in the days leading up to the race. I came into the weekend pretty tired from what was a big week of training, so I was unsure of how it would go. I was expecting to struggle a lot with some heavy legs in the warm-up.'

Gaze had a relaxing first climb, and tried his utmost to conserve energy, knowing that he was hoping to open the gap up on the last few laps. 'I rode across to (Manuel) Fumic with three laps remaining. He stopped to bomb his front wheel from a slow leak I believe, and from there I found myself in the front alone, so I just rode my pace to the finish,' he added.

The Specialized MTB Team rider feels he is still far from full form, however. 'I have felt in training that I am in a much better space than last year so I'm excited to continue on the training path towards the goals I have for the year,' he said.

Gaze also added that there is still a lot of time until the Nove Mesto UCI World Cup, and he will be taking all his preparation in one day at a time. 'I want to make sure that when I arrive at the first World Cup, I will be fully prepared,' he added.

The winner of the Elite Women's race was Swiss mountain biker, Kathrin Stirnemann (Haibike Otzak Pro Team), who mentioned on social media that her win was a great way to start the 2017 racing season. Stirnemann completed the five laps in a time of 1:16:21. British national champion Annie Last finished second (1:17:35) and South Africa's Cherie Redecker crossed the line third (1:18:05).

Redecker was pleased with her performance on the day. 'I am pretty stoked about this weekend's race. I went in very relaxed, which I think helped a lot. Knowing I can ride up there with some of the best women in the world is great motivation for the year.'

The event also formed part of the UCI Junior World XCO Series, which saw KwaZulu-Natal's Tiffany Keep (pictured right) finish as the first Junior Woman to cross the finish line.

Keep finished ahead of second placed France's Isaure Medde and third placed Danielle Strydom.

In the Junior Men's race, Germany's Pirmin Sigel - who races for the Bulls junior feeder team - took the top honours in 1.11.22 with Johann Trotzky - new to racing on the national circuit - finishing a close second (1:11:55) and Nico Zünd, third (1:13:16).

The second round of the 2017 LOAD National MTB XCO Series takes place in Tshwane on 15 April.

Summary of results

Elite Men - 7 laps

1 Samuel Gaze 1:29.40

2 Mathias Flückiger 1:30.33

3 Nicola Rohrbach 1:30.34

Elite Women - 5 laps

1 Kathrin Stirnemann 1:16.21

2 Annie Last 1:17.35

3 Cherie Redecker 1:18.05

Junior Men - 5 laps

1 Pirmin Sigel 1:11.22

2 Johann Trotzky 1:11.55

3 Nico Zünd 1:13.16

Junior Women - 4 laps

1 Tiffany Keep 1:08.10

2 Isaure Medde 1:09.50

3 Danielle Strydom 1:12.01

Sub Vets Men - 5 laps

1 Neill Ungerer 1:17.14

2 Charles Mcfall 1:18.31

3 Tristan Sandwith 1:18.52

Sub Vet Women - 4 laps

1 Kylie Hanekom 1:20.44

2 Leorine De Wet 1:23.21

3 Belinda Mason 1:26.54

Vets Men - 5 laps

1 Nico Pfitzenmaier 1:13.46

2 Nic Lamond 1:15.20

3 Mark Moir 1:19.08

Master Men - 4 laps

1 Jimmy Mills 1:09.43

2 Bob Schuiling 1:09.54

3 Charles Young 1:19.37

Youth Men - 5 laps

1 Luke Moir 1:11.37

2 Jamie Penfold 1:13.42

3 Evan Louw 1:15.35

Youth Women - 3 laps

1 Zandri Strydom 55.00

2 Stéfke Tolmay 59.21

3 Julia Marx 1:02.03

Sub Junior Boys - 4 laps

1 Luca Ruwiel 1:05.43

2 Justin Chesterton 1:09.10

3 Marcell Swartz 1:09.47

Sub Junior Girls - 2 laps

1 Chante Olivier 36.57

2 Chloe Bateson 37.50

3 Kayleigh Scholtz 41.37

Sprog Boys - 4 laps

1 Alec Coleske 39.15

2 Hendre De Villiers 40.40

3 Ernest Roets 42.19

Sprog Girls - 3 laps

1 Olivia Penfold 35.35

2 Amelie Owens 41.21

3 Hayley Richards 42.46

Nipper Boys - 3 laps

1 Luca Zietsman 32.56

2 Robert Nieuwenhuizen 33.13

3 Alessandro Fanicchi 33.27

Nipper Girls - 2 laps

1 Hannah Elliott 25.15

2 Chloe Chesterton 28.18

3 Mieke Van der Merwe 31.09