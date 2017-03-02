1 March 2017

Kenya: What's the Beef? Kenya's Cattle Wars Spiral Out of Control

Cattle theft is not a new phenomenon in Kenya's Baringo County, where cows are a vital source of wealth and prestige. But ahead of the country's presidential election, violence connected to cattle-rustling is getting worse than ever. By NJERI KIMANI.

Baringo County, on the northern edge of Kenya's Rift Valley, is a dangerous place for cows - and, increasingly, humans.

At least 10 people were murdered over the last week, and another 4,000 displaced, in an outbreak of violence linked to the area's powerful and politically connected cattle-rustling gangs. The looming spectre of Kenya's hotly contested elections, scheduled for August 8, is exacerbating tensions.

The highest-profile recent victims were Kibet Cheretei, a member of the county assembly, and Pepee Kitambaa, an aspiring member of parliament, who were shot dead in a nightclub in what appeared to be a targeted assassination.

Things have got so bad in the county that police have declared it unsafe and insecure, while the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) temporarily withdrew all its staff and volunteers over concerns for their safety, suspending much-needed humanitarian aid in the process.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Kenya Red Cross Society announces the suspension of our activities...

