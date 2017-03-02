Namibia: TNamib's New Brazilian Locos Unveiled

TRANSNAMIB yesterday unveiled its six new Brazilian locomotives, 90 new sulphuric acid tankers and two new reach stackers, which cost about half-a-billion dollars.

The unveiling took place at the transport parastatal's Windhoek train station.

Speaking at the event, acting CEO Hippy Tjivikua said the Brazilian locomotives, made by General Electric, cost about N$360 million.

He said the locomotives, similar to the ones that have lasted over 50 years in the past, conformed to the Association of American Railroads (AAR) standards.

Tjivikua stated that all the sulphuric acid tankers have not yet arrived, but cost government N$132 million, while the two reach stackers cost N$14 million.

"The funding for all locomotives, acid tankers and reach tankers was made possible by government, and it should be noted that the integrity of the procurement of this equipment was done above board and transparently, without state capture," he said.

Works minister Alpheus !Naruseb said the locomotives and tankers were to transport sulphuric acid between Tsumeb and Walvis Bay for Dundee Precious Metals, as per the 10-year agreement signed with TransNamib back in 2012.

!Naruseb said the N$1 billion agreement was concluded to achieve compliance with environmental standards for the transportation of sulphuric acid.

General Electric Transportation Africa's CEO Thomas Konditi said the locomotives, which are expected to last more than 30 years, were the best in Africa, and were also doing service in Angola, Mozambique and South Africa. TransNamib's board chairperson, Paul Smit, said the parastatal would in future focus on modernising equipment and rolling stock, as well as on streamlining operations. He, however, let it drop that there was concern about the financial state of the company.

"Running TransNamib unprofitably and contrary to well-established business principles cannot continue, and has to change. Thus, the board has made special resolutions to implement its business plan with immediate effect, and appoint a new CEO as soon as possible," Smit said.

According to him, the company will also appoint a chief operations officer after the CEO position has been filled. The two senior executives would be required to identify market opportunities, implement cost-saving measures and address operational inefficiencies at TransNamib.

The Namibian has reported in the past how TransNamib bought a batch of unsuitable Chinese locomotives and coaches in 2004, costing N$42 million.

By 2014, TransNamib had decided to dispose of the Chinese locomotives as they had become unfit for use.