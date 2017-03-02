Namibia: Nine Test Negative for Congo Fever

THE nine patients who were put in isolation and under observation have tested negative for Congo Fever, the ministry of health said yesterday.

A woman who was also taken in on Tuesday on suspicion of having contracted Congo Fever was due to be discharged yesterday evening after she also tested negative, ministry spokesperson Ester Paulus said.

Five of the nine are medical personnel, who attended to the 26-year-old victim who died of Congo Fever at the Gobabis District Hospital, where they are quarantined.

The rest were members of the public who had also come into contact with the deceased.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku announced in parliament on Tuesday that the virus was detected on a person travelling from Leonardsville to Karasburg.

Epidemiology experts from the health ministry and the World Health Organisation were sent to the Omaheke region, and the ministry engaged several stakeholders to come up with a coordinated response and long-term strategy.