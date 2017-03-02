South Africa: Amajita Wary of Wounded Senegal in Zambia

Victory against Senegal on Thursday for the Amajita South African U20 national men's team will see them qualify for the semi-finals of the CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations currently under way in Zambia.

The two nations meet on Thursday in a Group B clash at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Kick-off is at 6pm and the match will be broadcast live on Supersport 9.

Amajita head coach Thabo Senong has cautioned his players, saying that playing against a wounded Senegal will be a challenge.

'This will be a different game to the one we played against Cameroon, and I told my players to build on that performance. We are facing a Senegal that is wounded and will do everything and anything in their power to get a win, so they will come hard at us. Remember, a loss for them could mean curtains for a World Cup spot, so we really have to be prepared for anything,' said Senong.

'Against Sudan they played with one man less due to a red card, and I believe that was the main factor in their draw. We have analysed the past matches - us v Cameroon and Senegal v Sudan - so we're confident that our game plan will work against Senegal, but then again it will not be easy.

'I told the players to forget about the previous match, because the most important game is the one before us. We know that victory will see us booking our place at the FIFA World Cup and I'm positive about the outcome.'

All the players are available for selection, including captain Tercious Malepe, who has served his one-match suspension, as well as striker Phakamani Mahlambi, who arrived late in camp due to club commitments and missed the opening match of the tournament.

Amajita top Group B with three points, following their 3-1 demolition of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Monday.

Senegal and Sudan are second and third respectively, with a point each, while Cameroon prop up the table and are yet to register a point.