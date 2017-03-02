Mauritius: Parents' Mindset Key Factor Towards Gender Equality, Says Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo

press release

The Minister of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, invited parents to make efforts towards promoting gender equality at home in the endeavour to build a better and fairer society. She was speaking on 1st March 2017 at the launching of a half-day activity dedicated to three generations of women held in Pointe aux Piments yesterday in the context of the 2017 International Women's Day.

"The change in mindset about gender roles and family responsibilities should start at home; it is up to parents to choose if they want to bring in gender parity or perpetuate stereotypes while educating their daughters and sons," said the Minister. The importance of raising children with values such as respect for oneself and others, tolerance, and hard work was also highlighted.

The Minister recalled that womenfolk account for 50.5% of the population and as such they represent a strong force in society. "Life is made of ups and downs, but when they exert themselves, women have the potential to make a difference," she pointed out while urging women to have faith in their abilities and assert themselves.

According to Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo, each generation of women has its own set of circumstances, challenges and life experiences. She called on the three generations of women namely the elderly, the middle-aged and the young participating in the half-day activity to present what they have lived, and derive the best out of the knowledge and experiences shared.

Outlining the evolution of the situation since Independence, the Minister underlined the contribution of women in the social and economic development as well as welfare of the country. Among the salient points mentioned by Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo are changes in the roles and responsibilities of women at home and in society, the evolution in the field of education, the introduction of legislations and the creation of a Ministry dedicated to women's affairs.

Regarding domestic violence, the Minister appealed to women not to wait for an escalation of violence and abuse to denounce the perpetrators, and to reach out for assistance on the free hotline 139 and from the six Family Support Bureaux around the island. Moreover, with a view to prevent any form of violence in the family, Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo emphasised on the requisite of pre-marital counselling to prepare young couples to develop the basic attitudes, knowledge and skills to make marriage work, and build a healthy family unit.

The half-day activity dedicated to three generations of women is a first in a series of events that will be organised by the Ministry of Gender Equality, Child Development and Family Welfare in the context of the 2017 International Women's Day 2017 to raise awareness on the necessity to achieve gender equality. The activities also aim at enrolling the participation of both men and women from all walks of life to ensure that women have the same rights and opportunities as men.