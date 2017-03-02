East Africa: Museveni, Ethiopian PM to Discuss South Sudan Crisis

Photo: AMA

South Sudan displaced people as the country ripped apart by civil war.

Entebbe — The Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn is expected in the country today morning on a three day state visit during which he is expected to hold discussions with President Museveni over the fluid political situation in neighbouring South Sudan.

Mr Desalegn, accompanied by his wife Roman Tesfaye Abneh and senior officials in the Ethiopia government, is also expected to sign several bilateral agreements in areas of mutual cooperation between Uganda and Ethiopia.

On Friday, he will visit President Museveni's farm at Kisozi where he will spend the rest of the day, and will on Saturday tour the CIPLA Quality Chemicals Industry in Luzira before departing the country later in the afternoon.

Mr Desalegn and President Museveni under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Assembly of Heads of State were principle actors in the peace efforts in South Sudan of bringing President Salva Kiir work together with his rival, Dr Riek Machar by sharing power before the deal fell apart last year.

The peace deal retained Kiir as head of state and the chair of the council of ministers, national defence council and national Security Council while the Opposition/rebels led by Dr Machar retained the first vice president who shall be in charge in the absence of the president.

The deal however fell apart last year following an assassination attempt against Dr Machar who fled the country, plunging it in a fresh political crisis.

Recent weeks have seen senior officials both in the army and Kiir's government resigning and defecting to the opposition camp.

More than 116,000 South Sudanese refugees have fled to Uganda since the year started as a result of instability in the youngest nation of the world. The UN agency for refugees says it needs about $558m (Shs2t) for humanitarian assistance.