Kenya: Anti-Graft Officials Raid Governor Doyo's Residence in Corruption Crackdown

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials Thursday raided the home of Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo in search of documents in investigations into Sh271 million road project which was never constructed.

The detectives and police officers were barred from entering his residence in Chechelesi at around 6am in the morning, but were later allowed in after Mr Doyo's lawyer arrived.

EACC Upper Eastern Director Ignatius Wekesa said officials were after documents that will aid in the ongoing investigation.

Governor Doyo is facing charges over economic crimes and abuse of office.

The governor is one of the county chiefs that could be barred from contesting in the August election over pending graft case.

During the morning raid, eight detectives drawn from Nairobi and the regional office split, others searched the governor's main residence while others searched for the documents at the country's treasury office.

Mr Doyo's supporters camped outside his gate chanting slogans and songs in praise of the governor.

Led by Mr Ali Dima, they accused Mr Doyo's rivals of being behind EACC's move.