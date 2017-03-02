Gambia: Is It Constitutional to Amend the Constitution Without Complying With Section 226 of the Constitution?

opinion

QUESTION OF THE DAY

IS IT CONSTITUTIONAL TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION WITHOUT COMPLYING WITH SECTION 226 OF THE CONSTITUTION?

Any amendment of the Constitution that does not comply with section 226 would be unconstitutional. Hence the president should not assent to any Bill aiming to amend the Constitution without complying with section 226 of the Constitution.

Foroyaa is investigating the legal basis for presenting a Bill to amend the Constitution along with the Bill to amend the Elections Act which was unanimously agreed by all the parties at a meeting of the Inter-party Committee.

The government should be extra careful in how it handles constitutional matters. Section 101 of the Constitution has its own objects which are different from the objects of section 226 of the Constitution. Constitutions are the fundamental pillars of the legal foundation of the Republic. They cannot and must not be revocable through a certificate of urgency.