Gambia: On Coalition National Assembly Candidature Some Stakeholders Are Yet to Decide, the Electorate Should Decide

This is the issue all Gambians are discussing. The Coalition of eight stakeholders chose to hold a convention and elect an independent candidate to stand in the presidential election. President Barrow had to resign from his party and stand as an independent candidate so that he would be a symbol of national unity.

This served the coalition well in bringing diverse people together in terms of party, ethno linguistic and religious origin to bring about the victory that is being celebrated today.

The National Assembly election is just about a month away. The coalition stakeholders have been meeting to determine how to contest the National Assembly election.

The vast majority of stakeholders are of the view that if President Barrow had to resign from his party to be a symbol of national unity during the presidential election those who wish to contest the National Assembly election should also be willing to do as President Barrow has done and contest under an independent ticket supported by the coalition in order to sweep the polls.

The debate is on. Some stakeholders are yet to decide, the electorate should decide.