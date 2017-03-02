South Africa: Sundowns, Pirates Charged By PSL

The Premier Soccer League has charged Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates following the events that unfolded at Loftus Stadium back on February 11.

The match was stopped for more than 30 minutes after Pirates supporters stormed the pitch with their side trailing 6-0 to the PSL champions.

There had been a lot of confusion following the incident over who should shoulder the blame, due to the match being played at Sundowns' home ground.

In the end, it appears both clubs will be punished.

"Orlando Pirates have been charged with contravening Rule 54 of the NSL Rules arising from the conduct of their supporters at the match after the club's supporters invaded the pitch, threw objects and vandalized and damaged private property during the game," a PSL statement read.

"Mamelodi Sundowns were charged with failure to provide adequate security at the match resulting in their supporters and that of the visiting club (Orlando Pirates) invading the demarcated pitch area, causing damage to property and throwing objects at a persons and onto the pitch. The club has also been charged for the misconduct of their supporters."

Both clubs will appear before the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee on March 9.

Source: Sport24