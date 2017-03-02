Somalia: MPs Call On the New PM to Form an Effective Cabinet

A section of the Somali Federal Parliament members have jointly called on the newly sworn-in Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre to appoint an effective cabinet ministers.

The MPs who gave an interview with Radio Shabelle urged PM Kheyre to include talented and experienced young politicians his cabinet to lead the country's towards peace and stability.

They have also warned to new Prime Minister of Somalia Mr Kheyre to reinstate former ministers who failed their responsibilities in his upcoming government.

The MPs' call come a day after Hassan Ali Kheyre was approved by the Federal Parliament and sworn-in as the next Somali Prime Minister.