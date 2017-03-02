2 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Solves Dispute Between Top Leadership

The speaker of HirShabelle parliament Sheikh Osman Barre has announced they ended the disagreement between the MPs of region's assembly and President Ali Abdullahi Osoble.

The lawmakers of HirShabelle Parliament have withdrawn their bid to submit a no confidence motion against President Osoble following talks that led to the end of the political deadlock.

"I did not receive any anti-president motion from the MPs of HirShabelle state Parliament, because the row has been resolved in talks," said Speaker Barre.

This speaker's comments come days after a standoff has emerged between President Ali Abdullahi Osoble and the lawmakers over the newly appointed cabinet ministers.

