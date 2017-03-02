Somalia: Three Men Charged With Defiling Woman in Mombasa, Kenya

Three men have been charged with defiling a 14-year-old dumb girl. Mohamed Mohamud, Hussein Sheikhe and Mohamed Ali are said to have lured the girl to the top floor of their apartment at night where they defiled her.

The first accused is a refugee from Somalia, according to the charge sheet.

The prosecution said the three, together with others who are on the run, committed the offence on February 23, 2017 at about 8.25pm in Bondeni.

The suspects also injured the girl's father when he tried to save her.

They denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Viola Yator and were released on Sh200,000 bond with a similar surety.

"The accused have denied the charges. The court hereby releases them on bond with surety," said Ms Yator. In a recorded statement, the girl's family said their daughter had gone missing on that faithful. The father went looking for her at the top floor where he heard screams.

On checking, he realised it was his daughter who was being defiled by the three men. Mr Mahamud ran away as the others tried to attack the girl's father with a knife, but were overwhelmed by neighbours who responded to the screams.

Mahamud faces other charges of assault and being in the country illegally, without any valid documentation from the Immigration Department.

The three are scheduled to appear for trial on March 14. The incident comes a few days after a 22-year-old woman was gang raped, beaten up and left on a railway track where she was run over by a train.