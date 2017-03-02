Kenya: Anti-Piracy War to Intensify As Agencies Sign Pact

Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has signed an agreement that will boost promotion of intellectual property rights.

The memorandum of understanding signed Monday by the copyright agency and the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) will see the two organisations promote creative work in the country.

In a statement, KECOBO Executive Director Mr Edward Sigei and his anti-counterfeit agency counterpart Dr John Akoten said the agreement will act as a guide on how to share intelligence and conduct operations.

"We shall work closely in the prosecution of cases that may result from joint investigations, verification, inspection and seizure of counterfeit and pirated copyright works," said Mr Sigei.

The two agencies will also jointly coordinate the review of laws that affect the copyright industry. Besides enforcement and prosecution, teams from both organisations will come up with prosecution and enforcement strategies that will help win cases in court.

"The MoU also allows the hand over, in appropriate circumstances, of cases that can best be handled by the other party competently, efficiently and effectively," said Dr Akoten.

Mr Sigei noted that counterfeiting of copyright work is against the law and that the two agencies will ensure legitimate trade practices thrives.