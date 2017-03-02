Kenya: No Honey in Lamu As Drought Forces Bees to Migrate

The Boni people who live in Lamu are counting losses following the collapse of bee keeping which is their main economic activity.

Residents of Bar'goni, Pandanguo, Milimani, Basuba, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe have said that bee keeping has completely collapsed following the migration of bees due to the ravaging drought.

They say since the dry spell began in mid-2016, all the bees have moved away due to lack of water and flowers which are key in honey making.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, most bee farmers said life has become hard for them following the collapse of their only trade which has seen them go for over ten months without harvesting a single drop of honey.

Before the drought begun, Boni bee keepers were the leading honey producers in Lamu County.

NO WATER

"As you know, bees need [a lot of] water and flowers in order to make honey. The ongoing drought has led many water points to dry up.

"This has also forced all the bees in our region to migrate to other counties [which have] water and flowers leaving us with nothing to rely on.

"We are worried [that] the bees might never come back even after the drought ends," said Mr Khalid Madobe.

Apart from honey farming, the Bonis are also known to be hunters and gatherers, relying entirely on forests for survival.

At the same time, they can no longer rely on hunting as many wild animals have also moved away in search of water and pasture.

Wild fruits, which the community also relies on, are not available due to the current severe drought.

Mr Doza Diza appealed to the government and well-wishers to assist the community with relief food and water.

WILD FRUITS

"It is unfortunate that honey farming is dead. We know it because the bees have left. There are no wild animals to hunt just as there are no wild fruits to gather.

"You can imagine how the drought has rendered this community hopeless since most of our activities have been shut down. We need food aid," said Mr Doza.

According to Mr Nixon Orwa, project officer for the Lamu Boni-Dodori and Tana Landscape World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), climate change has greatly affected the community.

WWF has been the main sponsor of bee farming for the Bonis in Lamu for the past five years.

"We have been assisting the Bonis with modern beehives to enable them expand their honey business. We have distributed over 100 beehives to the Bonis in the five villages of Milimani, Basuba, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe in Lamu East.

"However, climate change is the issue here. Unless rain comes, bee farming will be a dream," said Mr Orwa.