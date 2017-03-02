1 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

East Africa: Harambee Stars to Face Uganda, DR Congo At Nyayo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Harambee Stars are set to continue their preps for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers by playing two high profile build up matches later this month.

Football Kenya Federation's public relations officer Barry Otieno on Wednesday confirmed the national team will host Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyayo Stadium on March 22 and 26 respectively.

"The two friendlies are in preparation for the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, away to Sierra Leone scheduled to be played in June this year," a communique from the federation said.

Besides Sierra Leone, Kenya are also pooled alongside Ghana and Ethiopia, and the quartet will compete over the next 16 months for one slot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Stars under the guidance of coach Stanley Okumbi beat DR Congo 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Uganda in friendly matches staged in Kinshasa and Kampala respectively last year.

Okumbi is currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten streak, with the youthful coach having also masterminded wins over the Mozambique and Liberia in the friendly matches played last November.

Kenya is currently ranked 87th by Fifa, way below DR Congo (37) and Uganda (75), both of whom competed at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Uganda

Regional Bill to Introduce Contraceptives for Children

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has drafted a Bill seeking to introduce contraceptives for children and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.