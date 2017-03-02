East Africa: Harambee Stars to Face Uganda, DR Congo At Nyayo

Harambee Stars are set to continue their preps for the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers by playing two high profile build up matches later this month.

Football Kenya Federation's public relations officer Barry Otieno on Wednesday confirmed the national team will host Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyayo Stadium on March 22 and 26 respectively.

"The two friendlies are in preparation for the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, away to Sierra Leone scheduled to be played in June this year," a communique from the federation said.

Besides Sierra Leone, Kenya are also pooled alongside Ghana and Ethiopia, and the quartet will compete over the next 16 months for one slot in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Stars under the guidance of coach Stanley Okumbi beat DR Congo 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Uganda in friendly matches staged in Kinshasa and Kampala respectively last year.

Okumbi is currently enjoying an eight-match unbeaten streak, with the youthful coach having also masterminded wins over the Mozambique and Liberia in the friendly matches played last November.

Kenya is currently ranked 87th by Fifa, way below DR Congo (37) and Uganda (75), both of whom competed at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.