Nigeria: Vice President Osinbajo - I'll Brief Buhari On Security Council Meeting

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said he would speak to President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday on the outcome of the National Security Council meeting he presided over.

Addressing State House reporters after the meeting, Osinbajo said the fact that he received briefings from the security chiefs did not indicate that Buhari would not return soon from his medical vacation in London.

"No no no! Almost every month, these briefings are held, it is routine and it is the president who put in place this whole idea of regular briefings. It is even more important that we do so because of some of the issues arising like the cases of kidnappings, and I wanted the IG to inform us fully. Besides, the president is a process person and certainly, I am going to speak with him on developments here.

"So, it's not an indication of anything. It's only an indication that we're committed to the security of the nation. The primary duty of government is to protect lives and properties, and that's why we have to be regularly briefed. The good thing is that our men are doing extraordinarily well in the Northeast and that Southern Kaduna has also been contained. The peace building process is also going on very well," he said.

Osinbajo, who affirmed that Boko Haram terrorists had been degraded, however stressed that the war had not ended yet.

The acting president said the Federal Government was still vigilant because of the terrorists' capacity to do damage with suicide bombers.

Expressing satisfaction with what the military had done so far, Osinbajo said the briefing had shown "graphically that they are really on top of their game and that they are doing excellently well in the North east."

Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali declared that the country was now very safe as all security challenges have been surmounted.