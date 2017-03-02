Nigeria: Court Declares Free, Compulsory Education Enforceable Right

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared that failure of any government to fund free primary and junior secondary education will constitute breach of the Constitution.

Justice John Tsoho yesterday ruled that though the right to free education in section 18 (3) (a) of the Constitution was ordinarily not enforceable being in Chapter two of the Constitution, the enactment of Free Universal Basic Education Act of 2004 has made that provision of the constitution an enforceable right.

The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) filed the suit against the Federal Ministry of Education and the Attorney General of the Federation, in which it asked the court to determine whether by the combined effect of section 18(3)(a) of the 1999 Constitution and section 2 (1) of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act (UBE) 2004.

The NGO had asked the court to determine whether the Federal and State governments are under constitutional obligation to provide financial and institutional resources for free, compulsory and universal primary education and free junior secondary education for all Nigerian citizens.