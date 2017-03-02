Government envisages the setting up of a National Employment Agency (NEA) in a bid to ensure that every citizen has access to a decent work as enunciated in Government Programme 2015-2019. To this effect, a NEA Bill will be presented in the National Assembly in May this year. The aim of the Bill is to give a new impetus to the evolution with regards the labour market.

In view of easing the implementation process of the NEA, a three-day seminar from 01-03 March 2017 meant for Managers, Chief Employment Officers and Senior Employment Officers from the 13 Employment Information Centres (EIC) is currently being held at Le Labourdonnais Hotel, Caudan Waterfront Port Louis at the initiative of the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training in collaboration with Pôle Emploi from France.

The training programme will focus on the following themes: strategic integration, project management and change management. It aims at inculcating the required skills to the participants as well as equip and update them on the new techniques towards ensuring successful implementation of the NEA. The NEA which will be operated by the EIC will serve as an electronic platform aimed at providing analytical and reliable information on the labour market condition at national level. A follow-up component of job applicants until placement is also included.

In so doing, Government aims at addressing the problem of skills mismatch and that of unemployment with the creation of more job opportunities for youth, women and men and make sure that job seekers are able to find employment that meet their aspirations.

It will be recalled that Government has solicited the assistance of Pôle Emploi for the setting up of the NEA following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in October 2015 with the French Authority. Furthermore, four experts from Pôle Emploi Réunion visited Mauritius last year to take stock of the current status regarding the functioning of the EIC and the employment system in Mauritius.

Consequently, the Employment Information Centre of Vacoas was restructured and modernised with the introduction of new technology in the system for a better service delivery so as to adapt to the current demands on the labour market. The new model of the Vacoas EIC will subsequently be replicated in the other EICs across Mauritius and Rodrigues.