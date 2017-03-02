2 March 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fuel Prices Hiked As Shilling Depreciate

By Florence Mugarula

Mororists will now have to pay more for fuel after regulator raised prices for petrol and diesel due to depreciation of the Shilling and increasing global oil prices.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced Tuesday that retail and whole prices for petrol and diesel have gone up for March, this year by 5.18 per cent and 2.76 per cent respectively. Retail prices for petrol and diesel have increased by 102/- per litre and 51/- per litre respectively.

Compared to last month prices, whole sale for petrol and diesel have increased by 101.54/- per litre or 5.49 percent and 51.44 per litre or 2.93 percent respectively. However, kerosene price has not changed because there was no new consignment imported during February.

Petrol will be sold at 2,060/- per litre, diesel at 1,913/- and kerosene at 1,852/- in Dar es Salaam. The highest prices for fuel will be in Misenyi District, Kagera Region at an indicative price of 2283/- per litre, diesel at 2136/- per litre and kerosene at 2,075 per litre. The energy regulator said the reason behind the rise was rising global oil prices and depreciation of the shilling against the US dollars.

Commenting, economists said the government can take measures to ease the burden on motorists and other users by waving some duties that inflate fuel prices. University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer, Prof Haji Semboja said transporters would most likely increase fares so as to compensate the extra money they pay in refuelling their vehicles.

He said the government could decide to carry the burden on behalf of 'wananchi' by cutting down some duties and regulate the increase of prices in various commodities and services. "We have seen the government regulating electric prices, it can do the same thing to ensure Tanzanians are not affected by the increase of fuel prices," he said.

He added: " there will be an increase and changes but it could be controlled through government measures," He said the government could adjust the transport fares and other cost by using its regulatory bodies such as Surface and Marine Transport Regulatory Authority (SUMATRA) so that ordinary wananchi could not feel the pinch.

