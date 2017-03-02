2 March 2017

Kenya Launches New Strategy to Enhance Land Management

By Christine Lagat

Nairobi — Kenya on Wednesday launched a 30-year strategic plan to revamp management and utilization of land against a backdrop of its rising demand amid urbanization and population growth.

Jacob Kaimenyi, Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning, said the National Spatial Plan covering 2015 to 2045 will guide sustainable and equitable use of land and terrestrial resources to hasten Kenya's growth.

"The government seeks to promote balanced and sustainable utilization of land resources in the country to prevent ecological depletion and ethnic conflicts. The first national spatial plan for Kenya will help us achieve that goal," said Kaimenyi.

Kaimenyi said a revamped national land management strategy would stimulate investments in key areas like agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure development.

"Our country will be able to establish special economic zones, develop the blue economy alongside critical infrastructure without harming the environment or displacing communities thanks to a revised strategy to manage land resources," Kaimenyi said.

The government has fast-tracked implementation of a national land policy to address historical injustices linked to its unfair distribution. Kaimenyi noted that haphazard allocation of prime land is a threat to Kenya's stability and economic growth.

"We are committed to tackle unplanned development of land that has destroyed fragile ecosystems while fuelling conflicts," Kaimenyi said, adding that a revamped land management strategy will facilitate growth of smart and green cities.

The Kenyan constitution roots for efficient and sustainable use of land to accelerate socio-economic development in the country.

