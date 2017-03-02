Photo: Joseph Kato/Daily Monitor

Officiating. Gen Kale Kayihura (left) inspects the guard of honour during the pass out ceremony of ICT and crime intelligence officers at Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi District recently.

Kampala — Inspector General of Police, Kale Kayihura, has applied for renewal of his three year contract which is set to expire in November.

A senior police officer has intimated to Daily Monitor that Gen Kayihura, just like his Deputy Martin Ochola applied for renewal of his term on January, 16, 2017.

The source said police council, headed by internal affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, received Gen Kayihura's application on January 18, two days after Mr Ochola's application.

When contacted, Mr Andrew Kaweesi, Police spokesperson, could not confirm nor deny the development but said his boss' request for a new contract was personal adding that he does not need to consult them nor discuss it in the media.

"If the IGP has applied for a new contract or not it is his wish and decision after all he is eligible. In any case, he does not need our approval if he wanted to request for renewal of his contract," Mr Kaweesi said.

A source said Gen Kayihura in his application for a new contract allegedly cited increased personnel, bridging the gap between citizens and police through community policing, improving relationship between police and other security agencies, building accommodation, professionalising police and reduced crime rates as reasons he deserves a fifth term as police chief.

While speaking to media ahead of January 26 NRM day, Gen Kayihura said he has done a lot for Uganda Police Force, basing his argument on the fact that the force has increased from 14000 to 44600 ever since he took over the mantle from Gen Katumba Wamala.

Mr Benon Mugisha, the Permanent Secretary for Internal Affairs ministry, said he could not comment on the matter which has not been brought to his attention by IGP's immediate supervisor, Gen Odongo.

"You know [that] IGP's supervisor is the minister [Gen Odongo]. The minister has officially brought the issue to my attention and I cannot speak about. But what I think is that the renewal of his contract would be based on his performance appraisals," Mr Mugisha said.

Citing examples of reduced indiscipline in UPF, increased police personnel, refresher courses and increased police budget, Mr Asan Kasingye, director Interpol, said IGP definitely deserves a new contract because he is a value addition and still relevant to UPF.

"There is no doubt in the strength of IGP. His coming into the police saw us beginning training every year and our personnel has increased. Our relationship with community and security agencies has tremendously improved," Mr Kasingye said.

Mr Mukasa Mbidde, Democratic Party's Attorney General, said Gen Kayihura has done a lot for the police force but needs to avoid working hard to please the president especially during campaigns.

"I have never seen a person who has proved his leadership capacity like Gen Kayihura. He has improved the officers' welfare such as accommodation and I would definitely reward him with another contract," Mr Mukasa said.

He added: "However, my worry is that NRM leaders have involved security agencies in politics. I am worried we may see all security officers working had to please the appointing authority. That is something Gen Kayihura should change."

Mr Livingston Sewanyana, executive director Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, gives the four stars General credit on revamping community policing strategy saying it has indeed helped to reduce on crime.

He however criticizes him for failing to investigate cases to conclusion saying he needs to put pressure on detectives in case he is warded another term.

"We have often reported cases of break into NGOs offices but no single report has ever been released. There are some detention centres like Nalufenya that have earned a name in torturing suspects. That he should change," Mr Sewanyana said.

Last month, Mr Felix Ndyomugyenyi, Deputy Director human resource development, said CID had failed to conclusively investigate 4000 murders in the last five years.

Mr Kasingye said he wishes to see Gen Kayihura if awarded a new term address the problem of accommodation which he said was giving him headache when officers sleep in dilapidated structures.

"I know the IGP has started working on accommodation challenge but I would like him to give it first priority in his new term. He should also address the issue of indiscipline in some police officers," Mr Kasingye said.