South Africa: Four Nabbed for Unmlazi Woman's Murder

press release

KwaNdengezi police and Umlazi K9 arrested four suspects for the murder of a 67-year-old woman. The deceased was reported as a missing person on 24 February 2017 by her daughter after she disappeared from her home in BB section, Umlazi. A missing person inquiry was opened at Bhekithemba police station for investigation.

An investigation was conducted and in the early hours of today, her vehicle was spotted at KwaNdengezi area with four male occupants inside. Police chased the vehicle, the fleeing suspects overturned and they were immediately arrested. Upon questioning, the suspects pointed out the body of the woman which had strangle marks at a dumpsite in KwaNdengezi. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage. A case of murder was opened at KwaNdengezi police station and Bhekithemba missing person inquiry was immediately changed to a kidnapping case. Suspects will be charged for murder and kidnapping. They will appear in court soon.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of the deceased and commended police on the arrest. "The determination of the investigating officer to find the victim led to this sinister discovery and the arrest of suspects. We will make sure that we send a well-prepared docket in court for a successful prosecution," he said.