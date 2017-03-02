Cameroon: Fight Against Boko Haram - Realities Awaiting UN Security Council Mission

A delegation of the Council today March 02, begins an evaluation visit to countries of the Lake Chad basin affected by Boko Haram terrorist activities.

It will rather be swift a conclusion to say that the war against the Nigerian-based Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram has been won. Its present state of hibernation is simply a smoke screen and as stated in a recent briefing by a senior official of the UN Security Council, Boko Haram remains a threat despite gains made against the extremist group by regional countries that have increased military cooperation over the past two years through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). Having lost most of the territory it held from its peak in 2014 and 2015, Boko Haram now relies on asymmetric attacks mainly targeting civilians, the latest deadliest attack occurring on 9 December when 57 people were killed by two women suicide bombers in Madagali, Nigeria. The impact of the war against the Islamic activist group goes beyond the over 20,000 people who have lost their lives. The several thousands of displaced population are languishing in abject poverty and living conditions. The visit of a delegation of the UN Security Council comes at the behest of the growing needs to ensure the livelihood of the displaced people. A statement from the Ministry of External Relations indicates inter alia that the visit will enable the delegation to "assess the situation on the field in the fight against the terrorist group, evaluate the progress made so far and the challenges as well as identify the needs of countries of the Lake Chad Basin to better formulate the assistance from the international community." Already, last December 07, OCHA announced that 1.5 billion US dollars would be required to meet emergency needs in the Lake Chad Basin during 2017. Of the 739 million dollars requested for the humanitarian crisis in the Lake Chad Basin in 2016, only 49 per cent was received as of 8 December 2016. In the words of Tayé-Brook Zerihoun, Assistant-Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the UN a military approach alone will not bring an end to Boko Haram. According to him, affected countries must simultaneously tackle the humanitarian consequences and root causes of the group's emergence. Concerned authorities should bolster support to survivors, bring perpetrators to justice and provide targeted protection services in camps and host communities. Moreover, military operations should be followed with steps to bring about stability, restore State authority and address the social, economic and political grievances of marginalized communities plagued by entrenched poverty and social inequality. As far as Cameroon is concerned, the conflict has already caused over 1,500 deaths, and led to more than 155,000 displaced persons and over 73,000 refugees. Although the first attacks occurred in March 2014, the jihadist group's presence in Cameroon's Far North region dates back to at least 2011. It has benefited from a network of local collaborators and has exploited vulnerabilities that the region shares with north-eastern Nigeria. The Cameroonian government's focus on a military response has registered significant success even though structural problems that allowed this threat to arise are yet to be fully addressed. The government is however aware and has been working towards that, that the fight against Boko Haram requires adapting and improving security structures, and long-term crisis resolution policies that will prevent a revival of this threat in a different form. The conditions of displaced people and refugees will certainly be one of the main focus of the evaluation visit of the delegation of the UN Security Council.