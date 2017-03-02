Cameroon: Newspaper Distribution - Growing Challenges Persist

The lone company charged with ensuring that newspapers get to readers in Cameroon is grinding to a halt.

Work at the Yaounde office of the Messapresse, a French holding that has exclusively carried out the distribution of newspapers in Cameroon over the years is now running at a disturbingly snail-pace. Newspaper vendors in the political headquarters of the country, be they organised newsstands or those moving round town with newsprints are equally feeling the squeeze. Although other print media structures have been looking for alternatives, the monopoly enjoyed by Messapresse in the business had been a big drawback. Even the precautions taken by the company to insist that those wanting to join as relay sales points must provide financial and title deed as guarantee, failed to save the distribution chain. Problems reported within the sector that have accounted for the poor distribution of the newspapers range from poor sales to funds, content and late supply at newsstands. Talking to one of the newspaper vendors down town Yaounde about the reason behind several unsold copies reported by newspaper publishers, he complained of more admirers than readers saying there are those who spend much time contemplating newspaper headlines than procuring copies of the papers for themselves. For their part, most newspaper publishers feel aghast with the way their products are being dispatched across the country. Apart from Yaounde and the economic capital, Douala the rest of Cameroon hardly gets newspapers on the day of publication. There are those who even felt that there is bad faith in the way Messapresse operates. They quote towns around their media houses that are hardly served with the papers. They not only decry what they see as the lack of aggressive marketing strategy by Messapresse, but also the inability of the company to master the business realities of the Cameroon.

Yet, the issues are certainly more crucial than just complaining or voicing frustration at the growing disillusionment within a vital sector that can be aptly qualified as the bloodstream of the newspaper environment given that in the absence of a market, the entire sector can go extinct.

The alarm bell, which is not new, was amplified on Monday 28 February, 2017 when the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiromy Bakary summoned a meeting of newspaper publishers and officials of the sector in Yaounde to sound the warning and ask for curative solutions or else government will take its responsibility to save the distribution chain. The fact about the matter is that Messapresse is running at a deficit of between FCFA 150 to 180 million annually and if such finances cannot be made available, then they would be forced to close down. Listening to Ngah Christian of the Guardian Post daily, Christophe Bobiokono of Kalara, Pierre Lebon Elanga Atemé of Signature, Xavier Messe of Mutations, among others, the clarion call is that another alternative should be sought in the face of Messapresse's inability to meet current challenges. However, the concerns about content and number of copies per publication that go into the market each day cannot be swept under the carpet. There is obviously need for the publishers to reflect on joint ventures or common platforms that enable them boast production because there will be no sense embarking on transporting ten to fifty newsprints from Yaounde or Douala to the northern regions given the distance and cost factors. Hopefully they are also conscious of the Cameroonian realities in managing content with regard to their gate keeping functions, other professional and socio-political hurdles in the country.