Uganda: Businessman Petitions Court Over URA, Tullow Shs824 Billion Settlement

Kampala — A Hoima-based businessman has petitioned the High Court seeking orders to overturn an out-of-court agreement between Uganda Revenue Authority and Tullow Oil Uganda Ltd together with its parent company, Tullow Oil PLC, over $473 million (Shs1.6 trillion) in Capital Gains Taxes (CGT).

Jackson Wabyona wants the settlement waived and Tullow pressed to pay the balance of $223 million (Shs793 billion) of the full sum of CGT which was assessed as the tax bill following its sale of shares in Uganda's oil belt, the Albertine Graben, to France's Total E & P and China' Cnooc.

In the contested settlement, URA settled for $250 million (Shs824 billion), which officials, speaking off the record, claimed was a fair deal because Tullow had earlier insisted on paying only $142 million (Shs505 billion) as due taxes.

In 2012, Tullow sold 66.66 per cent of its stakes to Total and Cnooc for $2.9 billion (Shs10 trillion).

The resulting settlement, in the application filed last week by his lawyers Nyanzi, Kiboneka & Mbabazi Advocates, not only "caused financial loss" to the country but also "smacks of fraud and illicit enrichment on the part" of both URA and Tullow, Mr Wabyona argues.

"There is no legal, economic, financial or rational basis for taking $250 million and losing $157 million and $135 million plus interest thereon at 2 per cent per month which were taxes assessed and found as due and payable to the Consolidated Fund by" Tullow Uganda and Tullow Oil PLC, his application reads in part.

In the application, Mr Wabyona, also argues that URA does not have the authority to waive or vary imposed taxes, and that the decision to settle out of court was in contravention of the orders of the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT).

URA's commissioner for public and corporate affairs Vincent Seruma said yesterday: "we received the summons on that matter, and our legal team is preparing documents in response."

Mr Seruma, while avoiding to delve into details of the case, maintained that the settlement was reached within "a prescribed procedure."

The $250 million settlement has in recent days been mentioned during the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into how government officials bagged $1 million (Shs6b) in a 'presidential handshake" for their purported efforts in successfully litigating the oil cases that fetched the country $700 million (Shs2 trillion).

After almost three years of courtroom battles over the CGT case, in which URA appeared to be on good ground following a ruling by the TAT that Tullow should pay the money, the government made an abrupt U-turn, with ministry of Finance issuing a statement announcing the settlement in June 2015.

Tullow also issued a statement affirming the settlement but this development never received much public attention as the political goings-on in the run-up to the 2016 presidential elections were occupying most people's minds.

Tullow Uganda public affairs manager Abdul Kibuuka in an email yesterday said they have been "notified" of the motion in court.

"Tullow Uganda regards the settlement agreement it entered into with the government and the URA in June 2015 as a full, final and legally binding settlement of its CGT dispute. The company regards the motion as being wholly without merit and will robustly oppose it before the Ugandan High Court," Mr Kibuuka indicated.

Court has set April 24 for preliminary hearings.

Former Attorney General Fred Ruhindi told this newspaper in 2015 that government settled for Shs824 billion, much lower than what was supposed to be paid, after realising the case was not as strong as earlier anticipated. "We did not have an exemption clause for income tax with Tullow, so we did not stand a good chance in an international jurisdiction; in that way, it was prudent that we negotiate to reach that conclusion which is nonetheless good for both Uganda and Tullow," Mr Ruhindi argued.

The tax appeals tribunal had in July 2014 ruled in favour of URA over the tax assessment. URA was upbeat at the time, insisting the payment would boost tax revenue.