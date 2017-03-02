Uganda: Justice Bamwine Refutes Claims On Late Judge's Will

Kampala — The Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine has dismissed claims by the late Justice Amos Twinomujuni's brother that he forged the will left behind by the deceased.

Mr Reuben Kajwarire, a younger brother to the late Justice Twinomujuni, on February 10 petitioned the Inspector general of police, Gen Kale Kayihura, for intervention claiming that police officers had failed or refused to investigate his complaint against Justice Bamwine and his group for alleged forgery of the deceased judge's will. Justice Twinomujuni was a justice of the Supreme Court.

Kajwarire claimed that Justice Bamwine, representing members of the late Twinomujuni's social association called Nameless Group, read out a forged will after the funeral with intention to take his brother's property in Kampala.

The Nameless Group comprises six close families and the late Justice Twinomujuni was the chairperson of the group where his wife is still member. Justice Bamwine now chairs the group.

The core purpose of Nameless Group is for members to support each other in times of sorrow and joy.

"The late Justice Amos Twinomujuni being the first Omwandari womushwashumi to become Supreme Court judge has left a big gap because his wishes were expressed in his will which the Nameless Group has concealed and we cannot elect/appoint a clan leader and heir until the forged will is out of the way and fresh letters of administration are applied for and issued to the right persons," Mr Kajwarire claims in his complaint to Gen Kayihura.

However he gives no evidence to support his claims, which Justice Bamwine has described as "baseless." He further claims that a city lawyer who was counsel to Twinomujuni has the genuine will and the lawyer had travelled abroad at the time of the judge's death. Daily Monitor could not independently verify this claim.

"The entire clan waits to see how this government can protect the late Twinomujuni's estate after working and dispensing justice all the time," Kajwarire further claims.

Claims dismissed

In response, Justice Bamwine dismissed Kajwarire's claims in their entirety. He dismissed the claim that the members formed the group a few weeks to the death of Justice Twinomujuni in order to plunder his estate.

Justice Bamwine explained that they came together as close friends in 2005, many years even before the late Twinomujuni fell sick. He said Twinomujuni was the pioneer chairperson and signatory of the group.

He also laughed off Kajwarire's claim that the Nameless Group took over the burial arrangements. Justice Bamwine said the burial was handled by the Judiciary to give the judge a befitting send-off. He added that he, as a senior Judiciary administrator and close family friend to the deceased judge, attended and even eulogised the deceased.

Justice Bamwine states that for Mr Kajwarire to allege that it was him or the Nameless Group that took over the burial arrangements and denied the family opportunity to participate, is an insult to the late judge's friends, his workmates and the judiciary as his employer.

"Mr Kajwarire claims in the letter that the Nameless group performed rituals on the body of their departed colleague thereby portraying us as a bunch of sorcerers. He does not say what those rituals constituted though he has indicated in other fora that there was a roll-call to ascertain a missing member, the late judge.

Nameless Group members would like to put it on record that the deceased judge and his dear wife were ardent members of the Lions Club. That ritual, if it can be called so, was performed by the Lions Club and not the Nameless Group. Mr Kajwarire has since stuck on the falsehoods for reasons known to himself," Justice Bamwine states in his response.

In support

His remarks are supported by the deceased judge's widow Mrs Jane Twinomujuni, who also is the current member of the Nameless Group.

She said the document which was read out by Justice Bamwine after the burial is the genuine will left behind by her husband. She said even court ruled on the matter and dismissed Kajwarire's claim.

"What I know is that the will that was read out was the genuine one. I don't know of any other will and if he (Mr Kajwarire) is aware of the genuine one, let him produce it... " Justice Twinomujuni's widow told Daily Monitor by telephone.

Mr Geoffrey Alinda, a son of the late Justice Twinomujuni, reiterated her mother's position to dismiss his uncle's claims. He said as the three children of the late Justice Twinomuni, they are happy with what was contained in their father's will.

Mr Alinda hit out at Kajwarire, saying he has no right to meddle in their family property and warned that legal action would be instituted against him unless he stops his mischief.

Justice Twinomujuni succumbed to cancer in November 2013, shortly after he had been elevated to the highest court in the country.