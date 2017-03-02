Photo: Risdel Kasasira/Daily Monitor

Col Kaka (left) signs documents during the handover of office in Kampala early this week. Looking on is Brig Ronnie Balya, the outgoing ISO director.

Kampala — Mr Brian Bagyenda, son of the new Director General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO), who is facing a charge of murdering his 22-year-old university girlfriend, has been sent back to luzira Prison.

Mr Bagyenda, the son to Col (retired) Frank Bagyenda Kaka, had appeared at Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court for the mention of his case.

Bagyenda aged 29, a pharmacist, appeared together with two alleged accomplices; Innocent Bainomugisha (24), a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire(28), a casual labourer.

Grade one Magistrate, Ms Margaret Aanyu adjourned the case to March 16 after being informed that investigations were still incomplete.

"Your worship, investigations in this matter are still incomplete and we seek for an adjournment," Ms Joyce Anyango, the state prosecutor told court.

Prosecution states that on January 4, 2016 at Njobe Road in Nakawa Division, Kampala District, Bagyenda and his two accomplices, with malice aforethought, murdered his girlfriend Enid Twijukye.

The suspects were represented by lawyer Mr Fred Erisata.

On January 18, police arrested Bagyenda and his two alleged accomplices after telephone print outs from the mobile phone of the deceased showed that he was the last person she frequently called before she disappeared mysteriously from her home.

Twijukye, an international relations student of Ndejje University, was murdered and her body was dumped in Seeta in Mukono district.

Twijukye lived with her sister in Namugongo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District. On the eve of the fateful day, she left home and told her sister she was going to visit someone in Bweyogerere.

The following day the deceased's phones went off, prompting her mother, Esther Mirembe Nkoko to contact her other daughters about her whereabouts.

Police recovered Twijukye's decomposing body in Namanve forest, 11km away from the murder scene after the family had reported her missing.

At the time of death, Twijukye was working at Capital Shoppers in Ntinda and was due for graduation this month.

Twijukye was the fourth born in a family of six. Her mother is a housewife and her father Mr Wilson Tibegaya is the head-teacher of Karobwa Education Centre in Kazo, Kiruhura district.