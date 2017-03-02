2 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Newly-Weds Die in Road Accident

By Edison Amanyire & Felix Basiime

Kampala — A newly-wed couple is among three people who perished in a road accident on Fort Portal-Kampala road on Tuesday.

Sadrack Webale and Grace Matovu who tied the knot last Saturday at Kaihura in Kyenjojo District died at Migongwe Trading Centre in Kyegegwa when a minibus they were travelling in overturned. They were travelling to Kampala from Fort Portal.

Police have attributed the accident to over speeding. "A single fatal accident occurred today (Tuesday) at around noon at Migongwe, Kakabara in Kyegegwa District when a taxi lost control after a tyre bust...three people died while five were injured. The accident was caused by speeding and reckless driving," said Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori West police spokesperson.

The officer in charge of traffic in Kyegegwa District, Mr Issa Addu, said the injured were rushed to Kyenjojo hospital and Kyegegwa Health Centre IV where they are receiving treatment. He said the driver, who survived and is still at large was driving recklessly and lost control.

