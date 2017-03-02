Uganda: Education Minister Criticises Technocrats for Elusive Plans

Kampala — Infuriated minister of Education, Janet Museveni yesterday rebuked her technical team and staff from National Planning Authority (NPA) for failing to provide timely plans to inform her ministry's priorities for proper budgeting.

With a bit of ire, Ms Museveni said she has been asking her technical staff since she joined ministry of Education to tell her the number of primary and secondary schools in the country but she has never received a response.

Ms Museveni also wondered how a ministry can operate without sector plans that seek, among other things, to help them know where they are, where they are going and how they will get there.

"Since I joined the ministry, I have been asking how many schools do we have in primary, I don't get that answer. How many secondary schools do we have? I don't have that information," Ms Museveni said yesterday.

"What we do currently, I am sorry to say, can't get us anywhere. It shows nothing of our planning. I want to know where we are at, where we want to go, what is available and how much time we have to achieve it."

She was reacting to presentations from the ministry's planning commissioner, Mr Godfrey Dhatemwa, on the roadmap to development and revision of the Education and Sports sector strategic plan 2016-2020 and his colleague, senior planner Hamis Mugendawala of NPA.

Lacking

Poking holes in the presentations, the First Lady said they lacked the ministry's needs, their magnitude, how to achieve them and in what period.

To her, instead of scattering resources, they should focus on a given area, equip it with schools, put there teachers, construct them houses and provide the teaching materials so that you are sure that particular place has been covered before embarking on another project.

"Unfortunately, I can't tell you as Education where we need to start. But when you talk about those roadmaps, I just look at them and I can't make sense of direction. I hope you people do and if you don't, then, there is a problem. Planning requires people who think nationally not politically. Problem is you just scatter stuff... You will get half results," Ms Museveni said.

She added: "You will complain about quality of education until the cows come back home. Don't just talk about English words and nothing is real. I am a lay person. I am talking as a lay person. When we are talking about plans, we must know what we want to achieve, in what time and how you will achieve it."

Before the First Lady spoke, NPA executive director, Joseph Muvawala, asked how the Education team reached the budgeting for the next financial year without a plan. The ministry's strategic plan expired in 2015.

"We need to take planning ahead of the budget. Do we know where our students are, do we track them, do we know how many nursery teachers we need? Even the auditor general is in trouble. How do you audit where there is no plan? I know we can do better. You don't have a plan. What then is the basis of the budget you are doing? Why waste time on expenditures based on no plans," Mr Muvawala noted.

However, Ms Museveni reminded NPA boss that planning for government was his role for which the authority was created.

"That burden is for NPA. Who should be asking Muvawala's questions? When there is a weakness in planning, that is your burden. That is why your body was put. That is what you should do to ensure that all government sectors have plans. What does that say of NPA really? I wanted to say that I applaud planning authority today that you remembered to involve us. Planning is supposed to lead what we do, where resources go, where we want our country to be," she explained.

No plans

Mr Alex Kakooza, the ministry's permanent secretary, admitted that they have not had a plan since 2015 after what they were using expired.

"Our plan expired in 2015. We didn't have a guide. We are restarting our strategic plan. Hope not for a ritual. We want to know our direction, where do we want to go. If the Auditor General was to take us on, all our budgets would be disqualified because we don't have a plan," Mr Kakooza noted.

