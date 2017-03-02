28 February 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: 25-Year-Old Woman Busted With 2020 Mandrax Tablets

Alert members from SAPS Kwanobuhle was travelling towards Uitenhage, when they received valuable information about a suspicious vehicle that was travelling in the direction of Uitenhage. The SAPS members noticed the VW Golf 4, at about 12:55, as the driver was about to park the vehicle in Algoa Road, Uitenhage. Police members stopped behind the VW Golf 4 and upon searching the vehicle the members found 2020 mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of R80 800 in the vehicle. The 25-year-old female driver was arrested on the spot for the illegal possession of mandrax tablets.

The 25-year-old suspect was detained and is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 2 March 2017, on a charge of illegal possession of mandrax tablets. Uitenhage Station Commander, Brigadier Laurence Soekoe praised the members for the excellent work that they have performed and said: "people who are selling drugs, especially to our children are harming our society and we need to get these drugs of our streets". "We call on communities to expose criminal syndicates".

