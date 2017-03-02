Tanzania: Magomeni Housing Project 'Too Slow

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Eng Edwin Ngonyani, has directed Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to speed up construction of Magomeni Quarters blocks.

He issued the directive in Dar es Salaam yesterday after visiting the construction site during his two-day tour to inspect progress of projects under the agency.

With 31 weeks remaining before the residents move in, the minister was not pleased with the speed and directed the authority to take necessary measures to complete the project on time.

"It is months since the construction started and I expected more than what I find here. You need to speed up in order to complete the project on time as it was directed by the president," he stressed.

The 12-month project expected to benefit 644 residents of the area who were evicted and their homes demolished to pave a way for the construction of modern houses.

Eng Ngonyani, however, cautioned TBA management to spend the the amount of money set aside for the project wisely as there will be no additional funds.

"I have heard that the cost of material is inflated frequently. You need to be very careful with companies you contracted with.

The amount set for the project is fixed so there will be no amount added," he cautioned. The deputy minister issued a strong warning to the project designer after he was being mentioned to be the reason on delaying progress of construction, added that stern measures must be taken against him for breaching of contract.

Earlier, Project Coordinator, Mr Christina Shayo had pointed out that 85 per cent of the total substructure work has been completed despite challenges they face. Expounding further she said excavation of blocks went to a height of dour metres contrary to their calculations and hence take more time.

"To make sure the construction work is completed as per contract, we will carry out a number of measures including increasing manpower, speed up procurement of materials to make sure that materials are available on the site full time," explained the site chief incharge.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TBA, Elius Mwakalinga, assured the deputy minister that the construction will be completed on time. He pointed out that installation of high voltage lights has been completed to make sure the construction work carried out day and night in order to complete the work on time.

"Most important perhaps, is installation of concrete batching plant that will help to speed up construction and to save the money we were supposed to pay to private companies for the service (concrete mixing)," he revealed.