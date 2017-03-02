South Africa: Off Duty Police Officer Shot and Wounded During Robbery

press release

An off-duty police officer put his life on the line when he tried to stop an armed robbery. At about 16:00 three armed men robbed a 44-year-old scrap metal dealer in front of his business in Wattloo, Silverton. An off duty Constable that is based at the Protection and Security Services (PSS) in Denneboom saw the incident and allegedly tried to apprehend the suspects.

The Constable was shot twice in the leg and once in the stomach. The robbers took his service pistol and cell phone before fleeing in a white Toyota Corolla with registration number CV 972N GP. The Constable was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It is suspected that the scrap metal dealer was followed from the bank after he withdrew cash. South African Police Service (SAPS) Silverton is investigating an attempted murder and armed robbery. No arrests were made. The SAPS call on the help of community members to assist them with information. Anyone with information can contact the Silverton police station at (012) 804 8181, or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211 to report crime anonymously. Information with regards to crime can be given to the police anonymously by phoning 08600 10111 or by sending an SMS to 32211.