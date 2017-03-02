South Africa: Husband Handed Triple Life Term Imprisonment for Wife and Children's Murder

press release

Mogambery Arumugam Kandasamy (49) has been found guilty and received a triple life sentence of which the second and third life sentences will run concurrently with the first life sentence. On Tuesday, 28 February 2017, he was found guilty of the triple murder in the Durban High Court. On 29 December 2013, at 22:30, members of SAPS together with relatives of the deceased made a gruesome discovery of three bodies at the accused home in Timeura Grove, Moorton, Chatsworth. At the crime scene, police discovered the body of the accused's wife and their two children bludgeoned to death in a pool of blood. The accused had used a "Hanuman Stick" to murder his wife and two children before fleeing from the scene. Police began a massive manhunt and a team of investigators at SAPS Chatsworth prioritized this matter.

On 31 December 2013, Chatsworth police received information that the accused was at his relatives' home in Montford, Chatsworth. Police immediately proceeded to the scene and arrested the accused. During the accused first court appearance, the outraged community of Chatsworth held a demonstration at the local court in protest of the accused receiving bail. The accused was held at a correctional facility where he underwent psychiatric evaluation and was declared competent. He was released on bail and the trial continued. For more than three years, the Chatsworth detectives remained committed and persistently pursued with the investigation ensuring that enough evidence was gathered to secure this conviction.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa congratulated the members for securing the conviction. "We are pleased that justice prevailed and heinous crimes against women and children will not be tolerated. Police will use maximum resources to ensure that criminals are removed from society and placed in correctional facilities where they belong," he said.