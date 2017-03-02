2 March 2017

Kenya: Gunmen Kidnap Two Teachers At Daadab School

By Abdimalik Hajir

Gunmen have kidnapped two teachers at a school at Hagadera in Daadab refugee complex, Garissa County.

Residents said the heavily armed men stormed their way into Al-Huda School on Thursday at 1am and opened fire, shooting indiscriminately.

North Eastern Regional Coordinator Mohamud Saleh confirmed the attack, saying police were pursuing the attackers.

Police have sealed off exit points at the borders of of Amuma, Abdi Sugow, Alinjugur, Kulan and Liboi with a view of netting the attackers.

Their aim is to rescue the teachers, Mr Saleh said.

More follows.

