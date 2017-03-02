Tanzania: Yanga Win, Throw Title Race Open

Photo: Daily News

Young Africans winger, Geoffrey Mwaishuiya, reacts after being tackled by defender Abraham Mussa of Ruvu Shooting (down), during the Mainland Premier League encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Yanga won 2-0

Defending champions Young Africans got back into the title race with full throttle, following a 2-0 win over Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Simon Msuva struck from the spot in the first half before new boy on the block Emmanuel Martin, fired the second deep in the second half in a less hyped Mainland Premier League clash played at the nearly empty venue.YOUNG Africans winger, Geoffrey Mwaishuiya, reacts after being tackled by defender Abraham Mussa of Ruvu Shooting (down), during the Mainland Premier League encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Yanga won 2-0. (Photo by Staff Photographer)

Yanga finished the game with a man down after Zambian striker, Obrey Chirwa was sent off for a second bookable offence. It was a perfect response for George Lwandamina's side, who suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of their arch rivals Simba in the previous league clash at the same venue last Saturday.

The victory saw Yanga closing the gap with leaders Simba to two points as the Jangwani Street lads have now posted 52 points from 23 matches. With seven matches to go for both Simba and Yanga, the title race is still wide open and will certainly go down to the wire.

Coach Lwandamina made a wholesale change in the squad, dropping almost five players who featured in a loss against Simba. He shuffled his pack with skipper Nadir Haroub Ally, embattled Togolese defender, Vincent Bossou, right wing back Hassan Kessy, winger Deus Kaseke and Geoffrey Mwaishuiya all starting.

The Zambian tactician, retained goalkeeper, Deogratius Munishi between the posts despite wide criticism from a section of the club supporter against him for conceding two goals against Simba.

However, there was no place for defenders Juma Abdul, Kelvin Yondani and Andrew Vincent as well as Rwandese midfielder, Haruna Niyonzima, who are also being targeted by fan's tirades for showing a below per performance against their traditional rivals last Saturday.

For much of the first 45 opening minutes yesterday, Yanga looked to be suffering a lack of confidence from their defeat against Simba and they uncharacteristically rarely threatened.

They made a timid start and had experienced Haroub to thank for clearing Damas Makwaya's goal bound shot just three minutes into the game. A minute later, veteran midfielder, Shaaban Kisiga poked the ball from Bossou, raced clear before firing a shot that narrowly missed the target.

Yanga replied with a fierce attack two minutes later, when Burundian striker, Amissi Tambwe latched onto a back pass but his shot was timely blocked by goalkeeper, Muhidin Hussein.

The Jangwani Street lads slightly started to pick up the tempo and Chirwa could have done better after beating his marker, Makwaya before coming face to face with the Munishi, who stretched to clear his shot to a fruitless corner kick.

After several near misses, Yanga were awarded a penalty kick in the 30th minute, after defender handed the ball inside the box in an attempt to clear Chirwa's shot. Msuva stepped up and buried the ball into the back of the net, scoring his 12th goal of the campaign.

Ruvu Shooting tried to hitback in the 34th minute when Kisiga set piece forced keeper to a full stretch to parry it off for an abortive corner. A minute before the interval, Chirwa was given the marching orders after kicking the ball away.

The striker reacted angrily after the match official controversially cancelled what appeared to be a clear goal. After the break, Yanga came up a more determined side and looked a team more likely to score.

And Twambwe thought he had scored the second in the 48th minute but referee ruled it out for an offside. Evergreen Msuva released Mwaishuiya down the right side in the 53rd minute, but the latter's cross failed to pick Tambwe inside the box.

Ruvu Shooting nearly pulled level in the 57th minute, when striker Fullzulu Maganga outpaced Haroub but he hit the side nets.

It was 2-0 up in the injury time when Martin produced an instinctive near-post finish following an inch perfect cross from Msuva. It was a bullet header from a striker who joined Yanga in the minitransfer window from Zanzibar's JKU.