2 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: New CEO Joins Office of the Public Protector

Themba Dlamini has been appointed as the chief executive officer at the office of the Public Protector, filling the vacancy left by Advocate Louisa Zondo, who resigned last year.

According to a statement issued by the Public Protector, Dlamini has joined their ranks on a five-year fixed term contract, and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

"We hope to benefit from his knowledge and expertise to attain clean audits so that we can lead by example when it comes to issues of good governance," Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said.

"We also look to him to help us improve institutional performance, getting more out of little resources we have at our disposal. This will include attending to and effectively implementing performance management and development policies."

Dlamini boasts a career spanning nearly three decades in both the private and public sector, and has held CEO positions at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and the National Gambling Board.

He previously also served as Deputy Director-General responsible for Corporate Services and Governance within the Department of Science and Technology, as well as a special adviser to the Minister of Labour.

Former CEO Zondo resigned in November 2016, citing personal reasons.

