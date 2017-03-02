South Africa: Cabinet Calls for Calm

Pretoria — Cabinet has joined President Jacob Zuma in calling for restraint due to tensions between some South Africans and foreign nationals.

"The violence which accompanied recent community protests in Tshwane is unacceptable and has no place in our democracy. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is prepared to provide a speedy response to incidents of violence and looting," said Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Radebe.

Briefing reporters following Cabinet's fortnightly meeting, Minister Radebe said all people must work together to fight crime - which is really the common enemy.

"Crime is our common enemy and by working together we can address the issues that concern our communities. There is however no room for acts of violence or intimidation. No grievance can ever justify members of the community taking the law into their own hands.

"By acting within the law, we can make our communities safer and more secure. Citizens must work with the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to root out crime in our communities," said Minister Radebe on Thursday.

Last Friday, President Zuma acknowledged the concerns raised by residents over crime in their localities.

This, as a group calling themselves the Mamelodi Concerned Residents had obtained permission from the City of Tshwane to march on Friday.

Briefing reporters following a day of violence on the CBD streets, Acting Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said the march, despite reports that it was an anti-immigrant march, was not solely against illegal immigrants.

"The march was not solely on the so-called immigrants. The march was, amongst others, about people that are involved in crime. There were issues raised regarding criminality, issues related to grants, prostitution and the carrying of weapons," Phahlane said.

President Zuma recently held a Security Cluster meeting in Cape Town, where authorities looked at what more can be done to fight crime.