Tanzania: Go Beyond Usual Talk in Agriculture Conference

A three-day conference on Tanzania's agriculture development started in Dar es Salaam yesterday where some 200 experts from the public and private sectors as well as others from civil society organisations are discussing ways of stimulating the growth of the industry.

Though there could always be something new to bring up in such a gathering, we should be blunt and point out that the reasons behind the insufficiency in the sector have been discussed quite extensively before. When the Kilimo Kwanza (Agriculture First) initiative was adopted in June 2009, the feeling was that the government had finally found the remedy to Tanzania's struggling agriculture sector.

Adopting the Kilimo Kwanza initiative during a meeting that was addressed by Former President Jakaya Kikwete at Kunduchi Beach Hotel in June 2009, Former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda said: "Time to be discuss past failures is over... we all know the bottlenecks hampering agriculture, so we what we need now are solutions and how to go about implementing resolutions... I assure you, the political will is there... I find no reason why we should not roll out the sector to new heights".

According to the Kilimo Kwanza working document, agriculture faces a serious lack of strategic investment and it was in that regard that members of the public and private sectors resolved to establish the Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB).

Though the initiators proposed $500 million (about Sh1.1 trillion) as the right capital for TADB, the fact is that so far, the bank has managed to receive some about Sh60 billion only in capital injection.

From the private sector's perspective, agriculture needs large swashes for large-scale investment. Besides, it is only 10 per cent of Tanzania's arable land that is cultivated using machineries while 70 per cent of our farmers continue to use the hoe. Unless these challenges are worked on, discussing the growth of agriculture could amount to a waste of time.

