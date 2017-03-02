2 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos Mulls Learning Through Entertainment

By Nurudeen Oyewole

Lagos — The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has said the use of entertainment in learning will enhance quality education.

Adebule said this at the launch of Meadow Hall Edutainment Centre (MEC) in Lekki area of Lagos.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor's Office, Mrs. Yetunde Odejayi, she said the concept of "edutainment" is quite exciting and it is noteworthy that MEC is spearheading its spread in the country's education sector.

"I am very excited with the concept of edutainment which is all about using entertainment to complement learning. When the children learn with fun, they find it pleasurable and that makes recollection easier and faster. Meadow Hall Edutainment Centre has kick-started a revolution in this regard and I think it is worth embracing," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director of Meadow Hall Group, Mrs. Kehinde Nwani, described the centre as one that is essentially tailored to meet the needs of working parents by offering an opportunity for developing childre's talents in various areas including science, technology, engineering and mathematics, bookarama (reading club), afternoon adventure, learning hub, music academy, among others.

