Tanzania: Economy in Transition - a Fair Competitive Environment

opinion

Whenever I talk to my business friend which is almost on daily basis he informs me that the current financial situation in the country is very difficult, there is very little money and he complains that business is poor and a high number of business closure are happening. Naturally the blame is on the fifth phase government. It is also reported in the press that the struggling traders attribute the paralysed state of affairs to unpopular government measures including imposition of what they believe are unfounded penalties, nuisance levies and taxes on them as well as impoverished potential customers and initiating the return en-mass of the infamous street hawkers commonly known as machinga. One can conclude that there is economic meltdown in the country, but when I talk to my friends in academia, their opinion is contrary - they are paid their salaries in time and apart from a few hiked prices of commodity their opinion is there is progress compared to the previous government.

The main issue is that the Tanzanian economy is in transition and this should be understood. Previously the economy was semi-regulated and one can compare it with an economy of a banana republic. The playing field was totally uneven and few business owners were having a honeymoon at the expense of the majority. Now in the fifth phase government the ground is flat for everyone. No more tax evasion through corrupt practices and stringent accountability. This is the reality and my business friend has no option - either accept or quit hence the high number of closures.

The essential elements needed to achieve high rates of sustainable economic growth include:

1. Accountable government: A government that is willing to adopt effective and transparent public management of the economy, providing a safe, stable, and attractive business and industry environment, which will ultimately strengthen its ability to fulfil its responsibility for the welfare of the people;

2. Open and effective markets: A business environment that stimulates entrepreneurship, is open to competition and market expansion, imports outside knowledge, and maximises investment opportunities;

3. Infrastructure: A developed and maintained infrastructure, including transportation and communications systems, that enables access into and between market places;

4. Capable human capital: A diverse, skilled, and qualified workforce that meets the demands of the economy;

5. Equality of opportunity: A social and economic environment that upholds equality of opportunity for both women and men; and

6. Sound environmental management: Sustainable and responsible management of natural resources and appropriate responses to climate impacts that enable the long- term viability of the economy.

To a very large extend the above points are being on a constant basis addressed by the current government hence there is no economy meltdown. To my simple mind the biggest challenge is to increase employment for our youths. This is the only way and nobody should be intentionally idle. The government's responsibility is two fold, create an enabling environment and ensure the playing field is even for everyone. Employment to me also means self-employment not necessarily being on a salary job. With the agriculture land available the employment opportunities in Tanzania are infinite. This is my opinion however my academic friends always look at issues in a mathematical way. According to them economic growth means an increase in real GDP, which I agree. Economic growth means there is an increase in national output and national income again I agree. Economic growth is caused by two main factors: an increase in aggregate demand (AD) and increase in aggregate supply (productive capacity), I also agree and perhaps view this as semantics. Thus in the short term, economic growth is caused by an increase in aggregate demand (AD). If there is spare capacity in the economy then an increase in AD will cause a higher level of real GDP. The equation is:

AD = C + I + G + X- M

C = Consumer spending; the government is paying salary and creating enabling environment for employment, C does not mean income from "dili"

I = Investment (gross fixed capital investment), the climate for this remains the same albeit more enabling to anyone wishing to invest.

G = Government spending (GS), this has definitely changed but the ethical spending has increased like funds for free education, funds for infrastructure. GS is now targeted and needs justification.

X = Exports and M = Imports, these two may not have changed but the push should be to increase X and minimize M where possible

So even my academic friends using their complicated mathematical equation cannot blame the current government for economic slow down. The treatment for economic slow down will be wrong if the diagnosis is incorrect-hence get the diagnosis correct in the first place-money is there in plentiful but work for it hard and in a ethical manner-this is the diagnosis and the earlier it is accepted by Tanzanians the transitional period will be shorter. Few last words from a non-economist to the government

- Ensure interest rates are low - Lower interest rates reduce the cost of borrowing and so encourage spending and investment.

- Increase wages. Higher real wages increase disposable income and encourages consumer spending.

- Stabilize currency. Fall in value of shilling, which makes exports cheaper and increases quantity of exports (X).

- Increased consumer confidence, which encourages spending (C).

- Lower income tax, which increases disposable income of consumers and increases consumer spending (C).

- Create enabling environment: this maybe lacking partially and needs to be addressed. Remove unfounded penalties, nuisance levies, taxes and unnecessary bureaucracy. Have a confidence building dialogue with business people and treat them with respect and as government partners NOT as wrongdoers, remove the bossy approach by some government officials

The future of Tanzania's economy is very bright in the hands of President Magufuli.