2 March 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Implement Our Rulings, Rights Court Tells Tanzania Govt

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The President of the African Court on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR), Justice Sylvain Ore, yesterday appealed to the Tanzanian government to implement rulings on human rights violations issued by his court.

Speaking at the end of his one-day visit at the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Judge Ore asked the CHRGG to advise the government on the importance of implementing the rulings following repeated cases lodged at the Court over claims of violating principles of fair trial.

"In order to meet international standards of rights provision, there are standards that should be met, including legal representation and are getting repeated in the country. It doesn't mean the government is reluctant to implement the rulings, but CHRGG is a good platform to connect us with the government in order to ensure the rulings issued are implemented," he said.

He said Tanzania had ongoing 50 cases at the court, making it among the African countries with many cases. "It is important for Tanzania to set a good example in implementing the rulings because it is among the 20 countries, which ratified a protocol to establish the Court and among the seven countries, which have allowed citizens and civil society organisations to file cases.

" He was pleased that the government was in the process to incorporate into the new Constitution the ruling on an independent candidat

