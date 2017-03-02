Liberia: Why Award Winning A.g DA Profit's 'Zico' Went Dance Viral

BMB Music act A.G DA PROFIT, was strong and heavy in his recent effort titled "ZICO." No song in the history of Hip-Co has been so well received in the dance floor than Baby Eye and Lil Scrappy's "Rih Rih," the hip hop song that is set to be the breakthrough for Liberian rappers in the American market.

But that was until A.G Da profit's "Zico" featured on Facebook, then on YouTube, and now all over people's mobile screens in all parts of the world; at least that is what the internet is suggesting.

Since the release of his debut track "Baby Yoo," the dancehall track that ushered in 2015, produced by Shuaibu, and "Real talk," A.G Da Profit has been nothing short of awesome.

News making the rounds after hundreds of "Zico" dance challenge videos started surfacing from different parts of the world is that the song is the new dance craze in town.

Aultain Gaye, aka A.G DA PROFIT, has grown musically since his debut. He has achieved LMA's "BEST HIPCO RAPPER 2016"; LMA's "FREESTLYER OF THE YEAR"; and is signed to Don Records. In his leadership role as CEO of

BMB MuziK, A.G is ready to push his skills by reaching out to a bigger platform. His dream and goal is to make Liberian music worldwide; and judging by the fruits of his labors thus far, his dream is so far so good.

Aultain Gaye, better known by his stage name A.G or A.G DA PROFIT, is a Liberian Hip-Co recording artist, songwriter, and record producer. He left Liberia when he was 3 years old and moved with his parents to Freetown, Sierra Leone. He started his musical career when he was in high school, but after graduating from college with a degree in International Marketing, he chose music as his dream profession. He attended John F Kennedy primary and Prince of Wales secondary school in Freetown. Before traveling to the United State with his parents, music and soccer were his passions. He rose to fame after releasing "Baby Yoo," one of the best collaborated songs in Sierra Leone by a Liberian Hip-Co artist.