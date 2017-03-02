Liberia: Takun J Denies Joining ANC

Hip-co legend Takun J has denied joining the opposition Alternative National Congress as speculated, saying "such a report is totally false and has no iota of truth."

The "They Lie" crooner said people should not mistake his performance at some ANC events with him joining the party, or that he is thinking about doing so.

The rapper said he was hired to perform as a musician, which he has done for other political parties, including the All Liberian Party.

"It is true that I admire Alexander B. Cummings, the standard bearer of ANC, but I'm in love with the party. Matter of fact, I have not made up my mind to run on any party's ticket; I may likely run as an independent candidate.

"The truth is I have received lots of requests from political parties asking me to join their team, but I have declined all," he said.

The Montserrado District #8 representative aspirant said that he will only join a political party after having enough information on its standard bearer.

"People look up to me, therefore I'm not going to recommend someone to Liberians who is corrupt and has a political manifesto that is unrealistic, unsustainable, and lacks a timeline for implementation.

"In addition, that person must be free of nepotism or favoritism. The party should also be institutionalized, and not in the hands of a single individual. The party should also promote gender balance. I'm still observing and I have not found anyone yet," said Takun J.

The rapper also refuted claims that two of his strong supporters, musicians Mr. Smith and Nassiman, have also joined the ANC.

"Mr. Smith and Nassiman have never thought about joining any political party. Right now, their focus is how I will win this upcoming election, nothing else," Takun noted.

Meanwhile, Takun has called on Liberians in the country to register to vote "if they actually want to see Liberia move forward."