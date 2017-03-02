2 March 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Takun J Denies Joining ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robin Dopoe Jr.

Hip-co legend Takun J has denied joining the opposition Alternative National Congress as speculated, saying "such a report is totally false and has no iota of truth."

The "They Lie" crooner said people should not mistake his performance at some ANC events with him joining the party, or that he is thinking about doing so.

The rapper said he was hired to perform as a musician, which he has done for other political parties, including the All Liberian Party.

"It is true that I admire Alexander B. Cummings, the standard bearer of ANC, but I'm in love with the party. Matter of fact, I have not made up my mind to run on any party's ticket; I may likely run as an independent candidate.

"The truth is I have received lots of requests from political parties asking me to join their team, but I have declined all," he said.

The Montserrado District #8 representative aspirant said that he will only join a political party after having enough information on its standard bearer.

"People look up to me, therefore I'm not going to recommend someone to Liberians who is corrupt and has a political manifesto that is unrealistic, unsustainable, and lacks a timeline for implementation.

"In addition, that person must be free of nepotism or favoritism. The party should also be institutionalized, and not in the hands of a single individual. The party should also promote gender balance. I'm still observing and I have not found anyone yet," said Takun J.

The rapper also refuted claims that two of his strong supporters, musicians Mr. Smith and Nassiman, have also joined the ANC.

"Mr. Smith and Nassiman have never thought about joining any political party. Right now, their focus is how I will win this upcoming election, nothing else," Takun noted.

Meanwhile, Takun has called on Liberians in the country to register to vote "if they actually want to see Liberia move forward."

Liberia

Sirleaf Expresses Shock Over VP's 'Outburst'

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has taken a swipe back at her vice President Joseph Boakai's recent assertions… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.