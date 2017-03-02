Liberia: Aspirant, Wife, NEC Staff Charged With VR Fraud

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Representative aspirant and wife being led to prison.

An aspirant for the October presidential and legislative elections together with his wife and a staff of the National Elections Commission (NEC) were yesterday forwarded to the Monrovia City Court, after the Liberia National Police (LNP) charged them with multiple crimes, including voter registration fraud.

Amos Siebo, an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, his wife Margaret Siebo, and Melton Craig, who is presiding officer at the Goba Town Public School voter registration (VR) Center in Johnsonville, outside Monrovia, were charged with criminal conspiracy, theft of property, fraudulent registration and being in possession of multiple illegal voter registration's cards.

The charges were brought against the defendants by the LNP after they were arrested on February 26 with an unspecified number of election materials at the Siebos' residence, where the suspects were conducting their own voter registration activities.

At yesterday's hearing, the defendants were remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, since they could not hire a lawyer to secure a criminal appearance bond on their behalf, as the charges qualified them for bail.

Court documents alleged that Craig, while serving as presiding officer at the Goba Town Public School VR center, convinced his clerk, identified as Angeline Dennis, who is yet to be arrested, and hired the services of Alphonso Somwarbi to work along with the VR center. Somwarbi is also on the run.

While performing his responsibility as NEC staff, Somwarbi, the record alleged, took advantage of his new post and decided to take away some electoral materials, including an unspecified number of voter registration cards.

After collecting the materials, Somwarbi took them to the home of the Siebos, where they carried out the illegal voter registration exercises, the charge sheet alleged.

Having noticed the illegal practice, the document alleged some residents immediately contacted the police, who were able to arrest the Siebos with some voter cards as 'fruits of the crime,' which they presented to the court.