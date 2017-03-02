Liberia: Representative Aspirant, Wife Arrested for Voters Registration Fraud

Monrovia — The Liberia National Police on Wednesday forwarded Montserrado County District #1 Representative aspirant, Amos Siebo, and his wife Margret Siebo to the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice for prosecution.

Escorted by the police, the couple appeared before the court around 4p.m, following their arrest on Saturday, February 26, and were charged with criminal conspiracy and theft of property.

The defendants were remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison, pending trial.

Family members and friends present in the court yard rained insults and threatened to brutalize reporters who were trying to photograph the defendants.

"I don't think you people will get this special picture for your news, is this action a strange thing in Liberia with the number of corruption case reported all around here?", a lady claimed to be relative to the defendants wondered as she other family members stood before the defendants bowed their heads in shame while en route to prison.

According to the LNP, couple was arrested on February 26, 2017 in Kangar Town Johnsonville Community outside Monrovia after a tip-off that they had conspired with another culprit, Alphonso Somwarbi, to allegedly carry on voter registration at a building in the same area.

The voter registration cards which were used by the defendants, according to the police, were materials from the National Election Commission (NEC) destined for Goba Town.

Another defendant, Melton Craig was also jailed alongside Siebo and his wife. According to the police, Craig, serving in his capacity of registrar at the Goba Town Public School conspired with fugitive Somwarbi to also carry on the plot.

Police also claimed that there were multitude of people in and around the house defendant Siebo and his wife Magaret but during the couple arrest all of them escaped the scene into the various communities due the presence of limited police presence at the time.

Siebo's arrest come amid pronouncement by the National Election Commission (NEC) to turn over current Montserrado County District $14 Representative Vamuyan Conneh to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution for voter trucking, a violation of the new election law promulgated.