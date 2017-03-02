Liberia: Aspirant Arrested With Voter Materials

An aspirant of Montserrado County District#3 and his wife have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of voter registration materials.

Suspects Amos Siebo and Margret Seibo, who were taken to the Monrovia City Court on Wednesday, were immediately sent to prison pending trial.

A police charge sheet said on February 26, 2017, the two suspects were arrested with some voter registration materials, investigated and charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Theft of Property and Offenses in Relation to Fraudulent Registration Cards.

The charge sheet said the suspects allegedly conspired with a fugitive identified as Alphonso Somwarbi and accomplices to be identified

Police said several voter registration materials were confiscated from Amos and his wife in Johnsonville Community on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

The Police also said the voters materials that were confiscated for investigation belong to NEC's voter registration center in Goba Town, Johnsonville.

The police also claimed that Milton Craig, presiding officer and Clerk Angeline Dennis at the Goba Town voter registration center intentionally colluded with suspect Alphonso Somwarbi and have been working together as NEC officials.

Two voter registration cards were retrieved from suspect Margret Siebo, with a code (3002) representing the Goba's Town Voter registration Center.